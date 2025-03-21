Phillies sue an analytics company, but can only blame themselves for coming up short

Front Office Sports dropped a doozy on us earlier this week. Apparently, the Philadelphia Phillies are suing an analytics company for some breach of contract we cannot hardly believe. Philadelphia is livid that Zelus Analytics supposedly violated part of their contract with the Phillies that would have allowed them to be the only National League East team with the right to use their Titan Intelligence.

Zelus was apparently founded by two former Los Angeles Dodgers front office executives. So when the Phillies caught wind that any number of the division rivals had this platform, they lost it! From the Atlanta Braves, to the Miami Marlins, to the New York Mets, to the Washington Nationals, this was why the Phillies did not win the World Series last year or at any point since getting to it in the 2022 season.

Here is a portion from the lawsuit in question. It stinks for them, but this is so incredibly soft for Philly.

“The harm suffered by the Phillies cannot be adequately remedied by monetary damages alone. The competitive advantage secured through the division exclusivity agreement and six-team limitation is unique and cannot be precisely quantified.”

What people tend to forget is you only have a competitive advantage for so long in an open market.

The Phillies are suing an analytics company for allegedly breaching their exclusivity contract by selling parts of their platform to other teams.



Philadelphia says the platform reaching other teams would cause "irreparable harm" to its front office's competitive advantage. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 19, 2025

It may have been unethical for Zelus to break the Phillies' trust, but they have a business to run, too.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Philadelphia Phillies are suing an analytics company for breach of contract

I may not follow baseball as closely as I did during my formative years, but I can remember so many teams who won and won big because of certain competitive advantages they were able to carve out. The 2014-15 Kansas City Royals won back-to-back AL pennants and the 2015 World Series by building its team around its all-time great bullpen. It took two years and then they fell back to Earth.

In and around that time, the New York Yankees stumbled upon a competitive advantage with the art of framing pitches. They had it for about a year before the San Diego Padres caught wind of it, and so did the rest of baseball. What I am getting at is you cannot outsource things as important as analytics and be dumbfounded when the rest of baseball catches up to you. Ultimately, players win the games.

Over the last three seasons, the Phillies have had a team certainly good enough to win a World Series but came up short each time. They fell to the Houston Astros in the 2022 Fall Classic. In 2023, they could not stop the surging Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 NLCS. Last season, they found out the hard way what a first-round bye is like, as they ran out of momentum in the NLDS vs. the rival Mets.

Winners find ways. Losers find excuses. The Phillies should have a good team, but need to prove it.