Phoenix Mercury might have the early contender for most underrated WNBA signing

Players such as Kelsey Plum and DeWanna Bonner may have dominated the WNBA free agency headlines this offseason. They are new faces in new cities and players that their new teams are relying on to make an immediate impact. However, one offseason addition has already proven to be a free agency steal.

Lexi Held, who has been playing overseas since 2022, was signed by the Phoenix Mercury in March. She is quietly becoming one of the top free agent signings of the season and a huge piece of the Mercury's future.

Lexi Held has been a consistent contributor in Phoenix

The 25-year-old rookie may have had her "Put the league on notice game" on Friday evening. Against the Golden State Valkyries, she had 24 points in 27 minutes plus two assists in a pivotal win in the Commissioner's Cup standings for the Mercury. They won 86-77.

After losing Sophie Cunningham and Brittany Griner to free agency and Diana Taurasi to retirement, the Mercury were not expected to be among the top teams of the league. However, with Held emerging and Satou Sabally dominating, they are in third place in the standings even while dealing with injuries.

Held is currently third in points per game behind Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. She also ranks in third place for steals behind both, and Held is averaging 1.7 steals a game. She's getting it done on both ends.

The Phoenix Mercury could become elite defensively with Held on the court

If Held continues to play well as she gets more comfortable, the Mercury could become one of the premier teams in the league. She might soon be tasked with guarding opposing stars like Caitlin Clark or Sabrina Ionescu, and she could give them a run for their money if the Mercury decide to use Held on them during a given matchup.

“Even during training camp, it just feels good to be somewhere that people invest in you as much as you invest in them and the sport. When you have an environment like that, it makes it a lot easier to be confident and have trust and get trust as well," Held told reporters after the Valkyries game.

The Mercury have suffered many injuries but are still among the league's top teams, and the surprise play of Held has assisted in that. She's been good since the start; in her first game, an 81-59 win over the Seattle Storm, the rookie scored 11 points and added three assists to the effort.

“I see every day how hard she works, and you trust hard work and the results will show by themselves. Honestly, I would even make a case that she could make Rookie of the Year,” Satou Sabally said.

It may be time for Held to be put in the Rookie of the Year and top free agent category for the remainder of this season.