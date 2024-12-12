Phoenix trading for Jimmy Butler would show the Suns still haven't learned their lesson
The Jimmy Butler sweepstakes took a surprising turn this week when Shams Charania reported that Butler’s agent suggested the Phoenix Suns as a potential trade destination, stirring speculation of a transition from Miami's "big three" to Phoenix's possible "big four."
However, Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, quickly denied the claims, stating, “All this is fabricated. I have never—and honestly, it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent—to do anything that’s been reported by said ‘journalist.’”
While the confusion adds intrigue to Butler’s trade rumors, the Suns are in no position to pursue another aging superstar. Currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference, Phoenix is battling another injury-riddled season with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each playing fewer than 15 games so far. Devin Booker has shouldered the scoring load, averaging 24.9 points and 6.4 assists, but newly appointed head coach Mike Budenholzer has struggled to optimize the offense. His decision to pair Mason Plumlee and Jusuf Nurkic has clogged the paint and stifled the team’s spacing, leaving the Suns unable to consistently find rhythm.
Why a Jimmy Butler trade doesn't make sense for the Suns
The Suns should steer clear of a trade for Butler for several reasons. For one, his production is declining. Butler is averaging just 19.0 points per game this season, his lowest since 2018-19 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and is shooting a career-worst 78.7 percent from the free-throw line. At 35 years old, Butler’s window of peak performance is rapidly shrinking, making him a fit only for a team firmly in a “win-now” situation — something the Suns have been unable to achieve since their 2021 NBA Finals run.
Phoenix’s core issues lie in the lack of complementary pieces around its existing big three. Instead of pursuing another superstar, the Suns should prioritize strengthening their supporting cast. Players like Tyus Jones have proven valuable, with Jones contributing 12.2 points per game and providing the team with a true point guard presence. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn have stepped up off the bench, adding much-needed energy and versatility to the rotation.
Even if the Suns wanted to trade for Butler, their financial limitations make such a deal nearly impossible. Sitting in the second apron of the luxury tax, Phoenix has minimal flexibility to acquire another high-profile player without sacrificing one of its stars, such as Durant or Beal. A more realistic path for the Suns would be targeting affordable free agents like Landry Shamet or Markelle Fultz, who could help solidify the roster once Durant and Beal return to full health.
As Butler’s future remains uncertain, the Suns should focus on building sustainable success rather than gambling on another aging star.