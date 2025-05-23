Pirates-Brewers restart time: Rain delay updates, forecast from PNC Park on May 22

Every day, Pittsburgh Pirates fans hope that the team's offense will finally break out. They rank last in the majors in runs scored, and haven't scored more than four runs in a game in a full month. They had gotten off to a somewhat decent start offensively on Thursday, scoring three runs in the first six innings, but they trailed 5-3 against the Milwaukee Brewers by the time the game was delayed due to rain.

Pirates fans were hoping to see their offense potentially lead them to a comeback win against their NL Central rivals, but they'll have to wait and see if the impossible can happen.

Update: The game is set to resume at 10:00 p.m. ET in the bottom of the sixth inning.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Pirates vs. Brewers rain delay: What's Thursday's forecast in Pittsburgh?

Rain has started to pick up in Pittsburgh, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's going to slow down for a while. According to Weather.com's hourly forecast, showers are expected to remain in Pittsburgh until after 10:00 p.m. ET, meaning it will likely be a little more than an hour and a half before play is resumed.

As annoying as that is, though, the rain should be out of the area for a while, giving the two teams ample time to wrap this game up without much of an issue past 10:00 p.m. ET.

What time do the Pirates and Brewers resume play today?

Thursday's game started on time, but the delay interrupted things a couple of hours after first pitch. As for when they'll resume, well, that's very up in the air. Ultimately, it depends on how much rain they're comfortable playing in.

If they're willing to play in light rain, the delay might not be too long. If they're less willing to do that, it might be a couple of hours before they can play again.

Whenever the game does resume, though, the Pirates will have a golden opportunity to earn perhaps their biggest win of the year. They trailed 5-2 entering the sixth inning, but have scored a run and have runners on the corners with two outs and Bryan Reynolds due up. A big swing from their struggling hitter would go a long way. Unfortunately, Pirates fans have little hope at this point, and frankly, it's hard to blame them.