What's the big deal about some bricks? The Pirates latest PR disaster has sent Pittsburgh into a frenzy, if only because it's a distraction from the on-field product. In the span of two weeks, the Pirates have a created a distraction, thanks in little part to anyone named Paul Skenes or Oneil Cruz.

In summary, the Pirates have dealt with the following issues since Opening Day: First, they replaced the Roberto Clemente logo in right field with an advertisement for Surfside vodka. Second, they admonished a fan with a bag over their head for 'safety reasons'. And third and most importantly, they replaced the famous 'Bucco Bricks', which were bought by fans prior to PNC Park's first Opening Day in 2001.

Some of those same bricks were found in a Reserve Township recycling facility. The Bucco Bricks stood for more than just one mistake for the Pirates. If there is anything the Bucs can stand behind, it is their history – it could be argued no team relies more on the past more than the Pirates. Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, Bill Mazeroski and Honus Wagner – the list goes on and on. It should be noted none of the players I just mentioned have played for the Pirates in 50 years, minimum.

Pirates fans have a reason to be frustrated

That is where the frustration comes from in Pittsburgh. Andrew McCutchen is a Pirates legend, but he's only won only a few playoff games (and not a series) and had more team success elsewhere. The PNC Park bricks were a symbol of investment, and their removal, per some fans, symbolized betrayed trust and a true hint at what's to come.

"Unbelievable. That's unbelievable," said Mark Robinson, whose brick was removed, per CBS. "We bought those bricks. That's my brick. I mean, my daughter's name is literally on the brick. It's mine and they just got rid of it. It's awful."

The Pirates released numerous statements on the Bucco Bricks, as well as the Clemente Wall. Heck, Bob Nutting apologized to fans over the weekend. The Pirates are on thin ice with Pittsburgh fans and have just a few years remaining on their lease at PNC Park.

What happened to the Bucco Bricks? Let the Pirates explain

The Bucco Bricks were removed from PNC Park earlier this year during renovations to the ballpark. This isn't the first time bricks have been removed, and they did let the public know of their plan to replace them back in January, per Pirates Senior VP of Communications Brian Warecki.

"We communicated our plans to remove the bricks and not replace them in the exact place due to their condition back in January," Warecki told FanSided. "This is the second set of bricks that have been replaced since PNC Park opened in 2001. Most of them were significantly deteriorated when we pulled them out of the ground. We want to find a better, more sustainable way to display them so that our fans can see the messages to their loved ones for decades to come."

Pirates fans who missed that initial message had questions following the home opener. The bricks were eventually found at Michael Brothers in Reserve Township. The company released a statement directing all questions to the Pirates.

Based on my conversations with them, Michael Brothers typically knows of the materials at large demolition sites, but in this case wouldn't necessarily understand the impact of the Bucco Bricks, nor their meaning to the community.

"We are a proud partner of working with the Pirates. We maintain specific confidentiality," a Michael Brothers representative told FanSided. "We do construction for demolition materials. bringing in from large job sites. sorting through them everyday."

When asked if Michael Brothers knew the importance of the Bucco Bricks to the Pittsburgh community, I was referred to their statement. They also maintained their stance that they are given "materials" rather than "materialized lists."

How will the Pirates respond to Bucco Bricks fiasco?

To the Pirates credit, they are not running from a mistake, instead reassuring their fans. Over the weekend owner Bob Nutting issued a public apology to fans via email.

“I take my stewardship of this franchise seriously,” Nutting wrote in an email acquired by the Pittsburgh Tribune. “I am embarrassed. I have directed the team to accelerate their review and to move quickly on the steps needed to fix this. I have fallen short in my most important role — representing you, representing the community and all our fans. I intend to hold everyone in the organization, including myself, to a higher standard. You and your father deserve better.”

In my communication with the Pirates, it became clear they are aware of their mistakes. While that won't fix the self-inflicted problems created in the past week, it should provide Pittsburgh baseball fans some comfort that senior leadership is as concerned about the public outlook of the ballclub as they are.

"We are always focused on our fans and their experience at the ballpark. We know that we made some mistakes this week and sincerely apologize to our fans. We will work hard to rebuild their trust over time," Warecki said.

Where do the Pirates go from here?

The Pirates owner has publicly apologized to the fanbase. They have corrected their wrongs, with a Bucco Bricks solution to come (more on that tomorrow, the Pirates told FanSided).

"We always planned to replace them in some form. We are actively working on the final plans and will unveil it shortly," Warecki told FanSided.

Yet, that doesn't change the fact that fans are frustrated. I spoke with Pirates fans at the fan festival for the home opener, as well as with those who were frustrated with the Bucco Bricks, over the phone. The solution was the same, and it is not kind to Nutting. A more realistic solution is spending more on the on-field product. A longshot could be a Paul Skenes extension.

What Pirates fans want the most is investment in their future. Degrading the past is so insulting to Pittsburgh baseball supporters because it is all they have. The Pirates haven't won a playoff game since 2013, and their prior streak dates back to the early 1990s. At a certain point, history must stop repeating itself, and the answer isn't as simple as a salary cap or floor.

History is all Pirates fans have. It's about time that changes, don't you think?