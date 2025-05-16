Pirates-Phillies start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from on May 16 from Citizens Bank Park

The Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates intend to play a baseball game on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park. The rain is just making them wait a spell.

At 6:40 p.m. ET, just minutes before first pitch was scheduled, the Phillies confirmed that they would begin in a delay.

They did not have any concrete updates on when the game would begin. That's what we're here to keep an eye out on.

Phillies rain delay update: First pitch set for 8:30 p.m. ET

This article will be updated with more information from the Phillies as it comes int.

8:00 p.m. ET: The Phillies have finally settled on a start time! The game will now commence at 5:30 p.m. ET. With any luck, the teams will be able to play through without any further delays.

6:40 p.m. ET: As of now, the game is in a delay. However, the tarp was not brought out to cover the diamond, so perhaps it won't be a long one?

For now. we wait.