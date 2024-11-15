Pirates willing to offer 30-year season ticket package for 1-of-1 Paul Skenes card
By Austin Owens
It is safe to say that Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes took the MLB world by storm in 2024. After making his MLB debut in May, Skenes quickly became one of the most feared starters in the league and earned the start in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game as a rookie.
Skenes went on to finish the season with a stunning 11-3 record and 1.96 ERA with 170 strikeouts in just 133 innings pitched. For baseball card collectors across the world, an autographed Paul Skenes rookie card would be a dream come true, perhaps even more so after Topps announced a Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autographed card has been placed in one 2024 Topps Chrome Update pack. The Pittsburgh Pirates are fully aware of the value of this card.
Pirates offer hefty package for Paul Skenes card
Although the individual who ends up with this piece of memorabilia gold could sell the card for an absurd amount of money, the Pittsburgh Pirates organization is offering a package deal that would be tough to turn down for a baseball fan.
The organization is offering two season tickets behind home plate at PNC Park for the next thirty years. Yes, you read that correctly. Two luxury seats at one of baseball’s most scenic venues for the next three decades. However, this is just the beginning of the package deal.
In addition, this person could receive a chance to play a softball game at PNC Park with 30+ people while getting coaching from former Pirates players/coaches. Since giving up such a cool collector’s item would be so difficult, the Pirates are also offering multiple pieces of memorabilia in this deal as well.
For trading in the card, this individual would also get a meet-and-greet with Paul Skenes himself and two autographed Paul Skenes jerseys. Finally, this individual would have the opportunity to take batting practice with the team and warm up with them during Spring Training.
This offer is one of the most unique things we have seen from an organization. For those who live around Pittsburgh, it would be hard to pass up. However, there is no clear instruction on what the offer will look like if the lucky individual who pulls the card lives too far away to take advantage of these experiences.