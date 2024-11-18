Pistons clap back at Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, in hilarious fashion after dominant win
The Detroit Pistons had some fun on social media following their 124-104 victory over the Washington Wizards, resurfacing an old tweet from Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. In the post, Kuzma mocked the Pistons for blowing a 21-point halftime lead to the Boston Celtics last season, writing, “At this point, it’s like, ‘Don’t be that team.’”
While the tweet initially sparked ridicule of Detroit for its past struggles, fans were quick to note that the Wizards weren't much better at the time, finishing just three wins ahead of the Pistons and one seed higher in the standings.
Fast forward to this season, and the Pistons are rewriting their narrative. Sitting in the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-8 record, Detroit has embraced a new approach. The combination of veteran acquisitions, youth development, and unselfish basketball has driven their early success. Cade Cunningham has been the cornerstone of this resurgence, averaging 23.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game.
“The ball’s in his hands a majority of the night, but he understands the total game,” said head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “He’s growing from a leadership standpoint, showing empathy and understanding toward his teammates. He held us accountable for doing what we needed to do tonight.”
Everything is working right for the Pistons right now
While Detroit is trending upward, the Wizards remain mired in their struggles. Washington has dropped eight straight games after a 2-2 start, leaving them tied for 14th in the East. The team's top draft pick, Alex Sarr, has yet to find his rhythm, shooting just 35.2% from the field. However, there are bright spots: Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly have both shown significant improvement on both ends of the floor.
If the Wizards can’t turn things around, they might pivot toward a rebuild and enter the race for college phenom Cooper Flagg. With their first-round pick top-10 protected, Washington could explore moving Kyle Kuzma before the trade deadline if they identify another potential star in the draft.