Pistons fatal flaw in blown Game 1 vs. Knicks was all too predictable

The Detroit Pistons fanbase was longing for a playoff berth since 2019. The 2024-25 Pistons team provided just that, as they looked like a team you didn't want to face in the playoffs. As the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons avoided the NBA Play-In Tournament. However, they had to take on the No. 3 New York Knicks.

On Saturday, it looked as though the Pistons were in good shape, giving the Knicks a true fight. By the end of the third quarter, Detroit was up 91-83 and looked to be in control. But with just 12 minutes left in regulation, a relatively young team with no playoff experience faltered under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, resulting in a 123-112 loss in Game 1.

Based on the team's collapse in the fourth quarter, that could be a problem this series.

Pistons falter under bright lights of Madison Square Garden, blow Game 1 vs. Knicks

As mentioned earlier, the Pistons had a decent lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Pistons' offensive production plummeted, scoring only 21 points after making just 5-of-19 shot attempts. Tobias Harris, who scored 22 points in the first half, managed just three points in the second half.

Then there were the Knicks, who initially went on an 8-0 run, thanks to a go-ahead three-pointer by Cam Payne. As it turned out, New York wasn't done yet, as they went on a ridiculous 21-0 run in the fourth quarter. Yes, a 21-0 run. Oh, and the Knicks scored 40 points in the fourth quarter, too.

CAM PAYNE TIES IT UP FROM DEEP 🎯



8-0 run from the Knicks in Game 1 👀



DET-NYK | 7:47 to go | ESPN pic.twitter.com/k5pIhNYRIZ — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2025

Cade Cunningham, in his playoff debut, notched a double-double by scoring 21 points (8-for-21 from the field) and dishing out 12 assists in 39 minutes played, but it wasn't enough.

The Knicks, meanwhile, saw four of their starters score double-digit points. Jalen Brunson scored 34 points after making 12-of-27 field goal attempts. Karl-Anthony Towns, in his Knicks playoff debut, scored 23 points (10-for-14 from field) and hauled in 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Luckily for the Pistons, they can use this game as learning experience. Let's not forget, the first team to four wins advances to the second round. The Pistons looked good through the first three quarters of the game. But they just need to learn how to close things out.