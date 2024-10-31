Pistons notch first win of season against short-handed 76ers
The Detroit Pistons secured their first win of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers in a 105-95 victory. Returning to Wells Fargo Arena for the first time since his former team’s elimination by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Tobias Harris was met with a chorus of boos from 76ers fans every time he touched the ball.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be some tearful moment,” Harris said post-game in regards to the reception from fans. “This is a crowd that boos their own team, I did a good job of just staying with it.”
Harris had been heavily criticized during the Knicks series, averaging only 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds in 36.3 minutes per game. However, he made a solid impact against Philadelphia last night, finishing with 18 points and 14 rebounds in 35 minutes. The Pistons played with clear intensity, determined to notch their first win, with five players scoring in double digits. The backcourt duo of Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham led the charge, combining for 45 points and fueling the team’s offense throughout the game.
The 76ers might be in big trouble
The 76ers were still shorthanded, awaiting the returns of Paul George and Joel Embiid. Both stars have been traveling with the team and participating in practices, with re-evaluations set for later in the week. Tyrese Maxey continues to prove himself as a dominant force on the court, recording 32 points and seven assists in 40 minutes. However, he had little offensive support, as no other Sixer scored more than 15 points. Rookie Jared McCain, who could be vying to replace Kyle Lowry as the starting point guard, had a modest night with 12 points in 22 minutes off the bench.
The Pistons, once one of the youngest teams in the NBA, are coming off a difficult season where they managed only 14 wins, enduring a 28-game losing streak — the longest in league history, tied with the 76ers. Although the Pistons had initially been projected to get the first overall pick, they ended up selecting fifth, choosing Ron Holland II. Holland has been a valuable asset off the bench in Detroit’s first five games this season. While this season’s start has been challenging, the Pistons hope that their recent win can build the momentum needed to turn things around.