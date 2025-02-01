Isaiah Stewart got suspended at the most tragic time possible
The Detroit Pistons were without Isaiah Stewart on Friday night after he received his sixth flagrant foul of the season during Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers. In the second quarter, Stewart elbowed and shoved Pacers center Myles Turner to the ground, an act officials deemed unnecessary contact.
According to the NBA’s flagrant foul rules, players are suspended for one game upon accumulating five flagrant foul “points” in a season. Stewart’s flagrant foul penalty two instantly elevated his total from four to six, triggering an automatic suspension.
Ironically, Stewart’s suspension coincides with "Isaiah Stewart Bobblehead Night" against the Dallas Mavericks. Instead of taking the court for his own tribute night, he’ll have to watch the game from outside the arena. While he could have appealed the ruling, NBA regulations left little room for a successful argument.
Stewart has played a key role in Detroit’s push toward a competitive rebuild, averaging 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds across 20.3 minutes per game. Though his numbers have dipped, his defensive versatility and ability to contest shots have been crucial. Among active big men, he ranks ninth in contested twos per game, second in contested shots per 36, and fourth in box outs per 36, making him a difference-maker in tight matchups.
Adding to his troubles, Stewart was fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward officials after his ejection. With every additional flagrant foul moving forward resulting in further suspensions, he’ll need to keep his emotions in check. If he reaches seven flagrant foul points, each new infraction will result in a two-game suspension. With 35 games remaining in the season, Stewart will have to tread carefully to avoid further disciplinary action, as his impact on the floor can't be replicated.