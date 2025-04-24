Pistons might not play Cavs in playoffs, but likely will in free agency battle

The Detroit Pistons are very much focused on taking down the New York Knicks and finding a way to extend their miracle season. But when it’s all said and done, the focus will shift to fortifying this roster and remaining contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons might not see the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs, but they could clash with them this offseason as the Pistons look to improve their roster. Their biggest problem right now is that they’re young.

Detroit’s youth is obvious during the 5-plus minute scoring droughts in each of the first two games. They play well through the first three quarters and go ice-cold in the fourth quarter. They know that will come with experience.

In the meantime, they can add some veteran experience this offseason, which should reassure the Pistons’ hope of being a mainstay in the NBA playoffs with their core.

Detroit Pistons could be eyeing NBA Sixth Man of the Year finalist this offseason

The Pistons could turn to Cavs guard Ty Jerome this offseason. It would be a good move for a couple of reasons. For one, he was a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year. He’s the perfect player to have off the bench.

In the three Cavs games in April, he’s averaging 20.7 points per game, averaging 23 minutes per game and shooting 62.5 percent from the field, 57.1 3-point field goal percentage. He’s been one of the most efficient players off the bench.

If I’m Detroit, I’m not overpaying for Jerome. They have a lot of freedom in navigating this offseason. Take into account the Phoenix Suns are probably blowing up the squad, the Pistons could land a massive star.

Jerome would be a great addition too, but in a similar role as he's playing in Cleveland. The Pistons should not pay for him and think he’s the perfect vet to turn things around. They should focus on the top players they can acquire via trade.

I think Jaden Ivey, for as good of a season as he was having and the potential he can have in Detroit, would be a great trade piece. I think the Pistons should look into Devin Booker, Zach LaVine or Bradley Beal.

They need a scorer. Cade Cunningham has carried the scoring load. Ausar Thompson, for as good of a defender and slasher as he is, isn’t a shooter. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley are streaky shooters themselves.

The Pistons need offensive help and should be aggressive in getting their secondary option this offseason. It could be Jerome, but that shouldn’t be the only move they make. And they should pay him like a bench player and not a starter.