What Pitt QB Eli Holstein needs to do to be taken seriously in Heisman Trophy race
By John Buhler
Right now, Eli Holstein looks 2 Legit 2 Pitt. That's right! The Pittsburgh Panthers might have themselves a great quarterback, now and in the future. Redshirt freshman Eli Holstein has been a revelation since transferring over from Alabama. Pat Narduzzi may not know offense, but he has a quarterback who might be better for the Panthers long-term than even what Kenny Pickett was.
Holstein was recruited by Texas A&M before signing with Alabama. With the coaching staff changes with Nick Saban retiring and Kalen DeBoer, Holstein bet on himself and transferred to this potential sleeping giant in the ACC. He was never going to beat out Jalen Milroe in Tuscaloosa, but there is a chance he might beat him out for the Heisman Trophy this year. Holstein is starting to come on, y'all.
FanDuel Sportsbooks may only have him listed at +10000 to win the Heisman, but Holstein is the type of player at the right type of school where he will get elevated as the season progresses. We have seen Pickett and Pitt legend Larry Fitzgerald seemingly come out of nowhere to crash the Heisman party. It may be a real long shot for Holstein to do it this year, but he has the schedule to pull this off.
Here is what the redshirt freshman quarterback at Pitt needs to do to be the best player in the ACC.
2 Legit 2 Pitt: Eli Holstein could crash the Heisman Trophy ceremony
On the season, Holstein has completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 1,567 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 48 carries for 265 yards and three additional touchdowns, so clearly the guy can move, too. You project that out to 12 or even 13 games should Pitt somehow make it to Charlotte, and that might be compelling enough to finish top five for the Heisman Trophy.
My thought about talking about Holstein's slim, but growing Heisman chances have everything to do with where he plays and the season Pitt might be having. When the team has been good in my lifetime, you are told very quickly who their star players are. Pitt has rarely been devoid of talent, but rather resources. If this program could get a booster worth a damn, it could become an ACC power.
Right now, what Pitt needs to do is hang tough in its remaining seven conference games. North Carolina is not good, far from it. However, I don't think Pitt plays a scrub the rest of the way. Clemson and SMU are ranked teams with real shots at Charlotte. Cal, Syracuse, Virginia, Louisville and Boston College should all be bowl teams. All seven of those games could be boosters for Holstein's resume.
If Pitt goes something like 10-2, Holstein will get the recognition he deserves. If they go 11-1 or better, getting to Charlotte or not, we are looking at a potential ACC Player of the Year candidate, maybe even the guy who beats out Cam Ward for the ACC's semi-de facto bid for a Heisman seat if he outduels him. Of course, there is the overaching looming factor that plagues all Pitt teams: Pitt!
It is not quite Clemson-ing, but Pitt Pitt-ing is every bit the annual Mark Richt Letdown game, the Gator's Hunting Rabbits game in Stillwater, James Franklin overseeing a 10-2 driving school in State College and the Mario Cristobal of it all at Miami. Pitt always has it in them to slay a giant, but succumb victim to a mess of cobwebs where there isn't even a spider hanging out in them anymore.
During Pickett's Heisman finalist season, Pitt lost to Western Michigan... Beating Wake Forest in Charlotte forever crowned him as The Fake Slide King. He was also a fifth-year senior back in 2021. We all knew about Pickett, but were waiting for him to really take off. He did, sort of... Then, the NFL happened, and here we are. To me, Holstein is far more talented and could change Pitt's narrative.
I am not counting on Holstein getting to New York, but we at least get to see him for one more year!