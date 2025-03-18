The offseason is a cutthroat period. Teammates become rivals in an instant. Locker room nameplates get tossed into the dustbin. Franchises move on from cornerstone players without much fanfare, cult favorites get left behind after the social media manager bids them bon voyage, and impact players throw deuces up back at the only franchise they’ve ever played for in pursuit of the bag.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' ongoing roster turnover has led to a slew of performers from the 2024 team getting shown the door or kicking it down themselves. Some, such as Russell Wilson, are still left in a state of limbo. Aspects of the Steelers' roster erosion were welcome, but several invaluable contributors won’t be returning next season starting with one who was barely there to begin with.

Mike Williams

In theory, Mike Williams was a prominent member of the Steelers campaign. Williams was supposed to play a significant role in upgrading the Steelers’ passing attack. However, when the offense needed him most, he was gone. Even with George Pickens rehabbing his tender hamstring much of December, WIlliams rarely touched the field, and when he did, he was easily blanketed. We’ll always have the memories of his catch in Washington though. He returned to a receiver-needy Chargers franchise which he flourished with for the first seven years of his career. However, don't expect him to look like a 1,000-yard receiver again.

Larry Ogunjobi

In eight seasons, three of which have been spent on the Steelers, Ogunjobi has registered 79 quarterback hits and 27.5 sacks. However, he inked a one-year, $8.3 million contract with the Buffalo Bills that could create a headache for Pittsburgh next season. On one count, losing Ogunjobi is a pain because the Steelers lack depth or a stopgap who can fill the void he leaves behind. By no means is Ogunjobi a game-changer, but the Steelers have yet to hint at a trade or announcement that would mitigate the loss of a critical piece of their defensive line.

On the other hand, Ogunjobi will miss the first six weeks of 2025 serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy which would have left them shorthanded anyway. Keeanu Benton and Cameron Heyward may hold it down for Pittsburgh in the trenches next season, but the Steelers will have to hit on a game-ready interior defensive lineman in the upcoming draft.

Donte Jackson

Jackson was the auxiliary loot Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers got their sticky hands on while rummaging through the Steelers' 2024 roster. Jackson signed a two-year $13 million contract with Los Angeles after intercepting five passes in his only season as a Steeler.

After being plucked from Carolina in the Diontae Johnson swap, Jackson spearheaded a filthy defense and led all cornerbacks in adjusted passer rating allowed. His production dipped in the final weeks of the regular season after he suffered a back injury in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson was scapegoated for blown coverages and missed tackles, but those issues were systemic throughout the Steelers' defense in the final month of the season. The Steelers got great value from Jackson and unequivocally won the Panthers trade but clearly felt like they could do better at that pricepoint.

James Daniels

Daniels’ departure literally signals a true changing of the guard. After three seasons in Pittsburgh, Daniels decamped for Miami to bolster the Dolphins’ patchwork offensive line. Daniels’ departure was expected after rookie Mason McCormick emerged as a cheaper and more effective option at right guard in the final three-quarters of the season. Daniels hasn’t played since tearing his Achilles in Week 4, but when healthy he was their most consistent road grader.

Najee Harris

The longtime Steeler compiled 4,300 yards, and 28 touchdowns in four seasons as the featured back. However, he ran out of steam in his final season, fumbled a pitch against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter, and found his snap count exceeded by Jaylen Warren’s. In San Diego, he’ll take handoffs behind an offensive line that is among the league’s best.

Greg Roman's running backs have typically thrived in his system and he’ll have the added benefit of a premier quarterback who can pull defenders out of the box. Harris never fulfilled the promise that he teased during his rookie year, but he still managed to stitch together four straight 1,000-yard campaigns. Given that the running back market has dried up, selecting fresh legs will likely be a priority of the Steelers in April's NFL Draft.

Elandon Roberts

This one hurts on multiple levels. For two years, Roberts was capillary of the Steelers' defense due to his physical, heat-seeking missile brand of thumping opposing jerseys. As an inside linebacker, he ran through ball carriers and left them vibrating long after the play was over. While the defense whiffed on tackles late in the season, Roberts consistently smacked ball carriers in his vicinity and developed a reputation for putting his body on the line. Roberts will be 31 this season and the Raiders offer him a significantly more prominent role defending the second level of their defense.

Roberts wrapped up 101 tackles in 2023, but his role shrunk in 2024 and for $3 million, the Vegas Raiders were able to seize him. The perplexing aspect of Roberts’ exit is Omar Khan replacing him with Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison on a more expensive two-year deal worth $10 million.