NCAAW Player of the Year Rankings: Juju's 40-piece, Hidalgo the energizer bunny, and Harvard's Harmoni-c guard
Back for another Player of the Year rankings post, this week gave us some huge performances from the NCCA's best. Below are a few players that could be in the Player of the Year conversation:
Juju Watkins, USC
Southern California's hero, Juju Watkins was hooping from the second she stepped onto the USC basketball court. She had some incredible accomplisment's last season, and continues to prove in her sophomore campaign that she is a top-tier player. In USC's recent game against California Baptist, Watkins scored 40 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 3 blocks. All with 0 turnovers. She shot 9-of-11 from 3-point range — 81.8 percent. She's averaging 25 points per game this season.
Watkins is always going to be in this conversation, but the real impressive part of her game is how calm, collected, and purely skilled she is a such a young age. It looks so natural when she is playing.
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Notre Dame's star sophomore scored a season-high 30 points in the team's OT win over No. 4 Texas. She added 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, shooting 60 percent from 2-point range and 55 percent from the field. Just methodical, powerful hoops. She followed that up with a 24-point, 10-rebound, 3-assist, 2-steal performance in Sunday's win over Syracuse.
Hidalgo's strength is that she is 1) an energizer bunny and 2) can operate anywhere on the court. She inserts herself into every offensive and defensive play. She can finish plays and end the other team's runs. Even in overtime, she never seems to get tired. Maybe that's what it's like to be 19, but she does it so effortlessly.
Wildcard Pick: Harmoni Turner, Harvard
Harmoni Turner plays for the Harvard Crimson in the Ivy League, and has been having such a great season. The only reason she ends up being classified as a "wildcard" in the POTY conversation is because the Ivy League doesn't get as much media attention as some of the other schools and conferences.
This season already, Turner has logged a 41-point game against Boston College, a 38-point game against Maine, and has scored double-digits in all but three of Harvard's 11 games. The team is 10-1, this year, but Turner is also boosting her own draft stock as well. It's a great year to do that, with WNBA expansion meaning there will be more roster spots in the 2025 season.
Turner is averaging a career-high 21.4 points per game along with 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Keep an eye on her this season, she could end up being a steal for a WNBA franchise.