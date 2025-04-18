Playoff failures are distracting from Aaron Judge's all-time great season long stretch

The New York Yankees hope to do well in every regular season, but all that really matters in the Bronx is postseason success. Any season that doesn't result in a World Series win is a complete failure. The same can be said about superstars. While it's nice to see the show Aaron Judge puts on nightly in April, what MLB fans really want to see him do is launch 450-foot moonshots in October. That, to put it plainly, has not happened.

Judge has slashed .205/.318/.450 with 16 home runs and 34 RBI in 58 career postseason games. He's hit for a decent amount of power, but has been far from the well-rounded monster he is during the regular season. Not only has he underwhelmed at the plate, but his key drop in the fifth inning of the 2024 World Series decider will be remembered for decades if not longer. The Yankees need Judge to play like Judge to win the World Series, and for whatever reason, he has not shown up.

Judge's October collapses have been so disappointing to the point where MLB fans are not appreciating what he's doing in the regular season nearly enough.

In his last 149 games dating back to April 27th of 2024, Aaron Judge has 13 War in that span. THIRTEEN!!!



I genuinely don’t think people are comprehending how unbelievable what we’re watching is. This might be the greatest peak in the history of baseball period pic.twitter.com/O280495Q8X — AT (@YankeeWRLD) April 17, 2025

Aaron Judge's all-time great stretch is overshadowed by his postseason failures

Over his last 149 games, virtually a full season's worth of action, Judge has slashed .361/.492/.781 with 61 home runs and 152 RBI. He has even tacked on 11 stolen bases during this span. This season, he's slashing .400/.512/.771 with seven home runs and 22 RBI. He has been the best player on the planet offensively.

These are numbers you don't see unless you're playing MLB The Show on Rookie mode. Perhaps the most impressive statistic over the past 149 regular season games he's played is that he's accumulated 13.0 fWAR during this span, the most in the majors by over three wins. Not only has he been the best player, but he's been the best player by far.

13.0 fWAR in a full season's worth of action just doesn't happen. Nobody else has 10.0 fWAR during this same stretch. Shohei Ohtani has never even had a 10.0 fWAR season in his career, and he's had a couple of dominant seasons as a hitter and pitcher combined! I guess that's what happens when you reach base nearly half the time you step up to the plate while hitting for record-setting power.

When people say Aaron Judge is the greatest right-handed hitter to ever live, this is why. He is putting together a stretch for the record books. Nobody in the modern game can do what Judge can nightly at the dish. Of course, the one caveat to that is Judge has yet to do this in October, and that's what counts.

When you're as good as Judge is, playoff statistics matter more than perhaps they should. Mike Trout is made fun of constantly because even with his regular season dominance, he has just three postseason games under his belt, and those came back in 2014.

At this point, MLB fans are numb to Judge doing special things in the regular season because they've seen this for years now. Judge putting together at least one special postseason run while delivering the Yankees a World Series win would allow MLB fans to truly appreciate the monster Judge has become.