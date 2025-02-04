Please say sike: Puka Nacua shocked by Cooper Kupp trade announcement
By Austen Bundy
A team in Los Angeles is reportedly making another blockbuster trade, although this time it's in the NFL. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp revealed in an X post on Monday he was "informed that the team is seeking a trade immediately" despite his desire to stay.
The news sent shockwaves throughout the league with many online beginning to speculate who could land the Super Bowl LVI MVP and 2021 receiving "triple-crown" winner.
However, amongst the chaos one of Kupp's teammates was just trying to absorb what just happened, cracking a timely joke about it on X.
"So I thought it was just the NBA trade season," Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua quipped. He appropriately referenced the two NBA mega-trades that went down within the last 48 hours. It was a slightly heartbreaking post to read given how well the two worked together in Los Angeles.
Puka Nacua is devastated to lose his partner in crime Cooper Kupp
Nacua and Kupp combined for 3,923 receiving yards in 2023 and 2024, that's roughly 46.7 percent of the entire team's total over that same span. It'll be very difficult to find a replacement that compliments Nacua so well on that offense, especially with quarterback Matthew Stafford seemingly on the back end of his career.
If Los Angeles can find a trade partner that's willing to exchange a top receiver of its own for Kupp, that would be the ideal scenario. Perhaps the Cincinnati Bengals could fix their Tee Higgins problem by giving the Rams a call.
Regardless of Kupp's next destination, it's clear Nacua will have the WR1 role all to himself. His tendency to excel with Stafford under center will be tested if the veteran passer eventually moves on but racking up the yardage while he can could earn him a hefty payday when his current contract expires in 2027.