Poor Dolphins fans are all aboard the Zach Wilson hype train in Miami

Zach Wilson hasn't quite panned out as the franchise quarterback many expected/hoped after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, in fairness, he wasn't dealt the greatest hand during his stint with the New York Jets.

Nonetheless, Wilson joined the Miami Dolphins this offseason and has a new lease on life entering the 2025 campaign. Following effectively a redshirt year with the Denver Broncos in which he didn't log a regular-season snap behind Bo Nixf, the young signal-caller is excited for what's next.

More specifically, Wilson's enthusiastic about working with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who's touted as an offensive guru. He feels Miami presents an opportunity to re-establish himself as an NFL starter, and fans have no choice but to see this experiment through.

Dolphins fans are sadly committed to Zach Wilson's comeback attempt

Members of the Miami faithful presumably hope never to be in a position where they must rely on Wilson. Yet, their involuntary infatuation with him may be more of an indictment on Dolphins franchise passer Tua Tagovailoa, who's failed to take that "next step."

Tagovailoa remains a good-not-great option under center. Sure, he racks up outstanding counting stats annually. But the one-time Pro Bowler shrinks under pressure when the game is on the line and struggles mightily when the weather gets colder. Moreover, his well-chronicled injury history has been a recurring theme that always seems to haunt the Dolphins at the worst time.

Wilson touted McDaniel for being "completely himself every single day" (h/t Pro Football Talk). The former described the latter as a "phenomenal coach," which ostensibly factored into his decision to sign with the Dolphins. Moreover, the possibility of earning playing time behind a uniquely fragile Tagovailoa is appealing for a backup like him.

Despite being chewed up and spit out by New York, Wilson remains confident in his abilities and experience in the pros. He believes McDaniel's scheme can unlock him and the untapped potential folks have given up on waiting to see come to fruition. And if something were to happen to Tagovailoa, the Phins might give him a chance to prove it.

Considering Wilson and Miami agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million deal, the team anticipates he'll hold the clipboard and operate behind Tagovailoa. But Dolphins supporters are bracing for the harsh possibility of seeing the ex-Jet get a surprising amount of reps.