The Houston Rockets won 52 games, locked up the 2-seed in the West, and had seven players average double figures. On paper, they looked ready. In reality, they weren’t.

Their reward? A seven-game loss to the Golden State Warriors — a team with fewer wins but far more playoff scars. Houston, young and hyped, ran headfirst into their biggest flaw: inexperience. Two veterans with rings weren’t enough to guide a roster that had never seen a Game 7, let alone controlled one.

Now, while the Warriors prepare for Minnesota, the Rockets return to the drawing board — again. What went wrong? Was passing on Kevin Durant a mistake? Did they overload on depth without a true closer? Can they really contend with this core?

Here’s a better question: Who’s the needle-mover they need?

Giannis in Houston? Let’s Talk.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available — and there’s increasing smoke from Milwaukee — the Rockets should be first in line.

Proposed trade:

Milwaukee receives: Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams (sign-and-trade), 2025 FRP (PHX), 2027 FRP (PHX), 2028 FRP (HOU)

Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams (sign-and-trade), 2025 FRP (PHX), 2027 FRP (PHX), 2028 FRP (HOU) Houston receives: Giannis Antetokounmpo

It’s bold. It’s disruptive. It might just be exactly what both teams need.

Why the Rockets do it:

Jalen Green was nearly invisible in the playoffs: 13.3 PPG on 37% shooting. His athleticism is obvious, but his lack of aggression and consistency raised a red flag. Five years in, Houston may have seen enough to realize he’s not the one.

Jabari Smith Jr., still young and explosive, underperformed in the postseason, averaging 7.4 points in 20.4 minutes. With two more years left on his contract, Houston would much rather let the Bucks give him a max contract if it means acquiring Giannis.

Steven Adams? Pure contract filler, but also a solid veteran who could thrive in a more physical Eastern Conference.

The real prize? Giannis — a generational superstar who turns the Rockets into instant contenders alongside Alperen Şengün, Fred Van Vleet, and Dillon Brooks. Houston already proved they can win. Giannis makes sure they do.

Why the Bucks consider it:

If Giannis wants out, this is about as good a package as they’ll get. Jalen Green still has upside. Smith Jr. allows them to play a younger, more explosive forward. Adams keeps the frontcourt intact post-Brook Lopez. The slew of first-rounders adds flexibility.

It’s not a full rebuild. It’s a soft reset with useful pieces.

Draft pick philosophy shift

Projected to land the No. 9 pick in the 2025 draft, the Rockets shouldn’t be chasing more youth. They’ve got enough prospects. What they don’t have is playoff DNA. Drafting another raw guard isn’t the move — turning those picks into win-now pieces is. Houston can also afford to give up the 2027 first-round pick from the Phoenix Suns and their own in 2028, as any team with Giannis should be a guaranteed lock for the playoffs.

Updated Starting Lineups Post-Trade:

Milwaukee Bucks

Position Player PG Kevin Porter Jr. SG Jalen Green SF Kyle Kuzma PF Jabari Smith Jr. C Steven Adams

Houston Rockets

Position Player PG Fred Van Vleet SG Dillon Brooks SF Amen Thompson PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Alperen Şengün

Bottom Line

Giannis to Houston isn’t just a wild headline — it makes basketball sense. For Milwaukee, it’s damage control with value. For Houston, it’s a move from potential to purpose.

If the Rockets are serious about contending, this is how you start the conversation.