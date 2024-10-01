0-5 to O-M-G: Gary Cohen’s call of Mets playoff-clinching win couldn’t have been better
The New York Mets secured a playoff spot with a dramatic 8-7 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves in the opener of Monday's critical doubleheader. This win comes four months after they dropped to 11 games below .500 and just a day after the regular season was initially scheduled to end. New York bounced back from an 0-5 start to reach the postseason for only the 11th time in 63 years and the SNY booth loved it.
The Mets faced off against the Braves at Truist Park to make up for the two rainout games caused by Hurricane Helene, and the stakes couldn’t have been higher. In what initially seemed like a slow game, the Mets quickly gained momentum in the top of the eighth inning. Clutch hits from across the roster led to the Mets securing an 8-7 victory over the Braves, but one bat stuck out the most.
Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a two-run home run during the top of the ninth inning, and Gary Cohen's call says it all.
Cohen, along with fellow SNY commentators Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling, were ecstatic in the booth, and fans could feel the energy. This team had a rough start to the season, but after that win, a fire has been reignited.
Mets comeback vs. Braves was fitting in comeback season
The victory was hard-fought for the Mets, who trailed 3-0 heading into the eighth inning. Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez sparked the comeback with a double down the line, driving in center fielder Tyrone Taylor and giving New York life. The Mets then rallied for six runs to take the lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, right-handed pitcher Edwin Díaz entered the game with two men on. Braves center fielder Jarred Kelenic singled on a ground ball to first, driving in a run. With the bases loaded and two outs, on a 3-1 pitch, second baseman Ozzie Albies hit a bases-clearing double, giving the Braves a 7-6 lead.
In a spot where the game was on the line, Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor stepped up to the plate after center fielder Starling Marte hit a single. On the first pitch he saw, Lindor launched it, giving the Mets the lead and ultimately securing the victory.
Lindor, who returned Friday after recovering from a back injury that had him sidelined since September 15, delivered the hit when it mattered most and he sure was excited.
"It's been a lot, it's been hard. It's been an uphill fight since the beginning of the year, we never quit. We're definitely going to enjoy this one," Lindor said. "I really wanted this one, but not for myself. ... We wanted it for everybody."
The game's final play came when former Met Travis D'Arnaud hit a ground ball to Lindor, who threw him out at first. Díaz slammed his glove down in celebration as Alvarez leaped into his arms. The team crowded the pitcher's mound, celebrating as everyone could "put it in the books" the Mets are playoff-bound.
The Mets' journey this season is nothing short of remarkable. From their initial struggles to clinching a playoff spot, this transformation makes their playoff achievement even more impressive, and it will be exciting to watch them play in October.
With this win, the Mets will sit in the sixth spot. New York advances in a best-of-three NL Wild Card Series beginning tomorrow against the Brewers. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:32 p.m.