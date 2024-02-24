1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
San Francisco 49ers trade for Jonathan Allen
The San Francisco 49ers have experience dealing with Washington, having just traded for Chase Young midseason. Young's play for San Francisco wasn't without its bumps in the road, but on the whole he was a positive addition as the team came within one possession of winning a Super Bowl. He's now a free agent though, and with many teams rumored to be interested, there's a good chance that his time with the Niners ends up being short-lived.
Niners general manager John Lynch can pivot to another Washington Commander to help fortify a defensive line that is sure to look very different in 2024. Washington is still in rebuild mode, with a new head coach in Dan Quinn and the No. 2 pick in the draft, which they will almost certainly use on a new quarterback. The Commanders also lead the league in cap room, though they could still stand to gain by trading veterans for younger players or draft picks that better fit their timeline.
Jonathan Allen is a player many teams will inquire about. He had a down year last year, though much of that can be attributed to Washington gutting its D-line by trading away Young and Montez Sweat. In the two prior years, though, he made the Pro Bowl as one of the top pass-rushing defensive tackles in the game.
Even if the Niners don't re-sign any of their defensive free agents, a core of Nick Bosa and Jonathan Allen is a good place from which to start. For a half-season rental, San Francisco gave up just a compensatory third-round pick for Young. Allen has two years left on his deal, so his price will be higher. A second-rounder may be enough to do it.