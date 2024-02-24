1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Seattle Seahawks trade for DeForest Buckner
The San Francisco 49ers aren't the only NFC West team that will be looking to lock up a quality defensive line this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks will do everything in their power to keep Leonard Williams, whom they acquired from the New York Giants for a second- and fifth-round pick this past season. They'll also look to strengthen the line elsewhere, and that's where the Indianapolis Colts come in.
Indianapolis is in a much better salary cap position than the Seahawks, but with Anthony Richardson entering his second year in the league after having missed most of his rookie season, the Colts are more interested in fostering his development than fully committing to win-now mode. Seattle, as one could tell from the hefty price they paid to acquire Williams last season, is on a more urgent timeline, even as it turns the page on the Pete Carroll era.
New coach Mike Macdonald knows what it takes to build a strong defense, as he joins the team after spending two years as the Ravens defensive coordinator. That's why I believe he'll want to add another pass-rusher to complement Williams.
Seattle's cap situation is tricky, and it might need to send more than just draft picks to the Colts to make the numbers work for Buckner, who is set to make nearly $23 million in the final year of his deal. Perhaps the Colts could pay a portion of it in exchange for a better return, or maybe Indianapolis could see the value in giving Jamal Adams a change of scenery after an injury-plagued, ineffective last couple of years in Seattle. The Seahawks could also throw in tight end Will Dissly for some additional cap savings, and he would be an upgrade over the Colts' current tight ends, Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox. A trade of Buckner for Adams, Dissly, and a fourth-round pick could work for both teams.