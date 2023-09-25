1 realistic Damian Lillard trade for every rumored suitor
The Damian Lillard rumor mill is heating up. Several teams have tangible interest; here's how each one can get a deal across the finish line.
NBA Rumors: Potential Blazers-76ers trade for Damian Lillard
The Philadelphia 76ers are eager to keep their sinking ship afloat. The James Harden... saga... is still unfolding, so why not add another potentially unhappy point guard to the mix? Kyle Neubeck of PHLY reports that the Sixers have talked to Portland multiple times this offseason. The only logical way for Philadelphia to acquire Lillard is to trade Tyrese Maxey, which is a risk — but, potentially one worth taking. Also of note, Philadelphia has not signed Maxey to the customary five-year extension most valuable young players sign before hitting restricted free agency. So, Daryl Morey has kept his options open.
Damian Lillard is a bonafide superstar. Lost amid the drama around his trade request and the constant worrying about his hefty contract is the fact that Lillard averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists on 64.5 TS% last season. He would immediately improve the Sixers' title odds in a winnable East. He's one of the best volume shooters in NBA history. Joel Embiid has always been most successful when paired with unabashed gunners. It's a perfect marriage.
This trade also allows the Sixers to keep Harden in the mix. Harden has loudly broadcast his desire to leave Philly, but he's 34 years old with one year left on his contract and zero interested suitors. At some point he will have to admit defeat. Plus, it has to be mighty tempting to play next to Embiid and Lillard for a coach who is not Doc Rivers. The Sixers fired Rivers in the first place to appease Harden and it's clear Morey is willing to get uncomfortable if there's any chance of convincing Harden to stick around (or at least play up his trade value a bit before the deadline).
It would be hard not to register this trade as a desperation move from the Sixers. Joel Embiid has left the door wide open for a potential departure and Maxey is that roster's only semblance of an investment in the future. Sending him to Portland all but confirms 2023-24 as a win-or-bust season, but that has been the case for years now. The Sixers are in a race against time to win before Embiid ages out of his prime or asks for a trade. Lillard boosts their immediate odds considerably.
The Blazers have too many guards, but Maxey is good enough to warrant the talent-over-fit investment at the beginning of a rebuild. The outcome would probably be an Anfernee Simons trade somewhere down the line, but Maxey's volume shooting and speedy transition play would fit naturally next to Scoot Henderson in the Portland backcourt. Tobias Harris makes the money work and he's a good vet to have in the locker room for a year.