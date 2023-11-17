1 stat proves Bengals must do right by Joe Burrow before he follows Andrew Luck's path
The Bengals aren't protecting Joe Burrow well enough.
By Jack Posey
Ever since joining the NFL in 2020 as the first overall pick, Jow Burrow has been under constant pressure. Burrow proved at LSU how dangerous he could be, passing for 5671 yards and 60 touchdowns during his senior season on his way to a Heisman trophy, an undefeated season, and a national championship. Since day one, Burrow has been under constant distress, despite the Bengal’s best efforts.
Burrow popped his ACL in his rookie season, bringing a promising rookie season to a close after just ten games played. The following season, after an extensive rehab, Burrow established himself as a rising star in the NFL, winning the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year Award. In the next two years, he led his team to a Super Bowl birth and back-to-back AFC Championship appearances. In recent years, the Cincinnati Bengals have become one of the most feared teams in the NFL.
But on Thursday night, Burrow’s season was ended due to a wrist injury suffered in the loss to the Ravens. Despite best efforts to protect him, Burrow still manages to find himself constantly on the ground. Picks such as Jonah Williams have been a bust for the team. Free agents such as La’el Collins, who has since been cut, and Orlando Brown Jr. have been disappointing acquisitions.
Now a disturbing stat has been posted to Reddit, comparing Joe Burrow to Andrew Luck.
Joe Burrow has been sacked more than Andrew Luck...and could be heading for a similar injury fate
The stat compares the times Luck has been sacked to Burrow. Luck was sacked 115 times through 55 games, leading to a premature end to a promising career. In just three fewer games, Burrow has been sacked 35 more times.
Luck had similar luck during his first years in the NFL, becoming a top quarterback in the league. A series of injuries cut his career short, with him retiring in the 2019 pre-season.
If the Bengals can’t figure out how to protect Joe Burrow soon, he might suffer the same fate as Luck. Burrow has already proven how much he is worth to the Bengals, earning a large contract extension in the off-season.