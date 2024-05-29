1 trade and 1 signing that could make Heat contenders next year
By Kevin Perez
The Miami Heat exited this year's playoffs in the first round at the hand of the Boston Celtics. The end of the 2024 campaign for the Heat was characterized by injuries. Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier missed the entire first round, Duncan Robinson was limited, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed a game.
After trading for Rozier at the trade deadline, things were looking up for the Heat if they could stay healthy and string a few wins together. For the better or the worse of the franchise, that opportunity didn’t come and now a big offseason looms as they look to get back into title contention.
Here is one trade and one signing that would make Miami contenders for their fourth title:
Trade for Dejounte Murray
With uncertainty around Donovan Mitchell's status surrounding his looming decision to sign an extension with the Cavaliers this summer, Pat Riley might have to pivot for another All-Star caliber guard who can elevate the Heat's offense.
There have been rumblings that the Atlanta Hawks could potentially split their backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, with trade rumors going around for both. For the Heat, Murray would be a better fit.
Since his game winner against the Heat on Udonis Haslem's jersey retirement night, it’s been hard for Heat fans to not envision what Murray could look like on this team as a backup option in the trade market.
In the 2023-2024 season, Murray averaged a career high in points per game at 22.5, alongside 6.4 assists off of 45.9 percent shooting from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. His ability to create for himself and others is something the Heat desperately need at a consistent level.
Murray can also compete on the defensive side of the ball, an ability the Heat strive in searching for. In the 2022 season, Murray led the league in steals with 138.
A guard rotation featuring Rozier and Murray, alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and potentially Haywood Highsmith would make the Heat one of the league's most dangerous teams on both sides of the ball. They'd be able to rotate defensively around the clock and put the ball in the hands of multiple capable scorers when they need a basket on the other end.
Sign Malik Monk
With any blockbuster deal this offseason, the Heat would likely have to include Tyler Herro in the deal, potentially up a need for guard depth in the rotation. The Heat also have guards Delon Wright and Patty Mills entering free agency.
The name is no surprise to Heat fans, Monk has been dubbed a Heat killer throughout his time with the Hornets, Lakers, and Kings throughout his seven-year career.
Monk averaged 15.4 points per game and 5.1 assists, both career highs, off of 44.3 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from three. He was a finalist for the leagues Sixth Man of the Year award that went to Minnesota's Naz Reid.
Monk appeared in 72 games for the Kings this past season, marking his third consecutive season playing 70+ games. His efficiency and availability could provide much needed offensive consistency for the Heat off the bench.
While the Heat enter free agency operating under a cap deficit, they'll have to figure out ways through trades and other decisions that could open up money in other areas. If Pat Riley and co. were to figure out a way, Monk might be a good option to seek.