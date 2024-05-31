1 trade and signing that could make Lakers contenders next year
Despite losing in the first round of the playoffs and firing their head coach, the L.A. Lakers are further along than most other squads in regards to contending for a title. The franchise already has the two stars needed to win a title with Anthony Davis under contract for the foreseeable future and LeBron James possibly returning to the squad in free agency. The main issue of the squad has been the lack of the right pieces around James and Davis.
They haven't wanted to trade Austin Reaves or Rui Hachimura but haven't been able to add enough depth around them. And landing star almost certainly means trading one or both of them. But there is one way they could sneak in, grab a player who is not quite a star but could be a game-changer for them without having to give up all their trade assets.
The Lakers got essentially nothing from Gabe Vincent last season. And while Vanderbilt was useful in their run to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 they were able to replace a lot of his production with Taurean Prince last season. Here, for a the cost of those two players and the No. 17 pick they could add Bruce Brown to their backcourt.
Brown can play three positions and function on or off the ball, filling a ton of holes for them. He's a very strong defender they can throw at multiple matchups, he can run the offense when called upon, or work as a cutter and spot-up shooter. Brown had a down year, splitting time between the Pacers and Raptors, but he won a title with the Nuggets in 2023 and proved that he can be an essential glue guy on a championship team.
While trading for Brown would be a big step towards winning a title, the franchise would still have to make some moves in free agency. This is where a legend with ties to LeBron James and L.A. could come into play.
A Chris Paul signing would help the franchise solve their backup point guard issues
After making a possible blockbuster trade like that, the Lakers would likely be going after a backup guard who can fit around the franchise and possibly excel in a limited role. Chris Paul, who has been good friends with LeBron James for years, could end up being that veteran.
Paul could be a free agent once the Warriors either cut him outright to avoid paying him any of his $30 million dollars before the guaranteed date. If they do guarantee his contract it's almost certainly to trade him, in which case he could end up as salary filler and eventually be bought out, opening another avenue for him to join the Lakers.
He's not the player he once was, but he's still a solid veteran presence who can run offense and hit jumpers. Brown and Paul could soften the blow of D'Angelo Russell leaving and let the Lakers focus the rest of their offseason on either trying to turn Hachimura and their two other first-round picks into a fringe star (like Mikal Bridges) or simply shopping for some other low-cost veterans. It's not the sexiest moves the Lakers could make but this signing and trade could be huge difference-makers.