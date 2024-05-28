1 trade and signing that could make New York Knicks title contenders
The New York Knicks were one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals but ran out of gas against the Indiana Pacers in the second round. Realistically, the franchise could be a star trade and a couple of bargain bin signings away from hosting their first championship parade since 1973.
New York has a couple of internal matters to address including extensions for Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle and re-signing OG Anunoby in free agency but Brunson's and Anunoby's decisions are easy on New York's end as the squad has to offer the two players the max that they can get. After getting these contract situations figured out, the team could turn towards trading for the second star that they will need to win a title.
The franchise could end up going a variety of different ways to acquire that star but they could end up going with a lesser-known name in Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz are in the beginning of a rebuild and have no real use for Markkanen since he doesn't really fit their timeline and isn't a star you can build around single-handedly.
Markkanen is a free agent next offseason and could end up leaving Utah for a more competitive and bigger market. The price for Markkanen is a bit steep as according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Utah is looking for four to five first-round picks in a possible trade.
Still, the New York Knicks can match this without completely emptying their stock of future picks. The report does mention that the Jazz require a star talent in the trade but teams often do not completely get what they want especially in deals where the veteran isn't signed on a long-term deal.
With the team only needing one more star to compete for a title, Markkanen could be the final major piece needed for the Knicks to win a title.
Trading for Lauri Markkanen is the final major piece needed for the Knicks to win a title
One major thing that trade allows is that New York can unload Julius Randle, who was a little inconsistent during his last contract with the Knicks — an All-Star-level veteran at times and a starter on a bad max contract at times. The franchise could opt to trade Randle to a squad interested and the return would allow New York to get back what the Knicks lost in the deal for Markkanen.
After trading for Markkanen, the franchise could opt to replace the expected loss of Isaiah Hartenstein with Mason Plumlee. Although the Knicks love Hartenstein, it's hard to see a world where the squad can keep him since the franchise can't pay him more than $16 million. Plumlee, who is a lot older than Hartenstein could still provide the rebounding presence that New York needs.
Plumlee is likely on his way out of the L.A. as the Clippers face the luxury tax and a roster that is on the outside when it comes to actual title contention. With New York over the cap, Plumlee will likely need to take a pay cut to come but honestly, this backup center role can be filled out by a couple of veteran free agents around the league.
At the end of the day, New York will just need a big man who is looking to sign a minimum deal to compete for a title in a backup role, assuming Mitchell Robinson is back healthy next year.
Still, the major thing would be trading for Markkanen which would allow New York a chance to compete for a title while not having Julius Randle in their long-term plans. Whatever star the Knicks end up trading for this offseason, the franchise will surely be considered top title contenders if they trade for one to pair with Jalen Brunson.