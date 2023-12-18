10 biggest award snubs in NFL history
This season is one of the most contentious MVP races in recent memory. There will be some fans who will be mad, but their complaints will pale in comparison to these NFL Awards snubs.
By Nick Villano
The NFL has grown into the biggest sport in the U.S. because of the ability to debate. The league doesn't play every day like baseball, basketball, and hockey. It gives the biggest sports talk shows multiple days to discuss what happened and debate the ramifications. It makes for a ton of fun discussions and unintended arguments. Some discussions are fleeting, but every so often, there is a subject that we talk about for years and years.
NFL snubs might be right behind playoff mistakes (just ask Dez Bryant) in the long-term debate category. This year is primed for an MVP snub. No player has come out and taken the award. Some of the favorites have serious detractors. Brock Purdy is lifted up by his insane supporting cast. Christian McCaffrey could win it if he wasn't a running back (catch-22, we know). Tyreek Hill has been amazing,, but his injury might impact his ability to win. Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Dak Prescott are all still in the race, too.
Whoever wins MVP, it won't be a snub. While we can argue there's someone "more deserving," when looking back at history, there are some egregious choices. Let's look at the ten worst choices voters made, and the players who should have won instead.
Honorable Mention: 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year
Winner: Garrett Wilson
Snub: Chris Olave
Quickly, we just want to go over the most recent name on the list. Garrett Wilson had quite the year last year. He broke 1,000 yards and did it with Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, and Chris Streveler at quarterback. It was definitely impressive, but Chris Olave was just slightly better. He had better averages with Andy Dalton as his main quarterback. We wouldn't call this as terrible a snub as others on the list, but Olave definitely deserved a win.