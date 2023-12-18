10 biggest award snubs in NFL history
This season is one of the most contentious MVP races in recent memory. There will be some fans who will be mad, but their complaints will pale in comparison to these NFL Awards snubs.
By Nick Villano
10. 2006 Defensive Player of the Year
Winner: Jason Taylor
Snub: Champ Bailey
Champ Bailey was one of the best cornerbacks in the history of football. Jason Taylor was one of the premier pass rushers of that era. It was a battle of defensive titans in 2006. Taylor got a lot of publicity for playing all over the defense. He spent time at linebacker, at defensive tackle and his normal position of defensive end.
However, the Dolphins were terrible that season. It was the second year of the disastrous Nick Saban era, one that drove him back to college football. It was a huge disappointment, and Taylor's 13.5 sacks couldn't save him. The two interceptions that he returned for a touchdown likely got him the award. He also forced a ridiculous 10 forced fumbles.
Meanwhile, Bailey was also a turnover machine. He caught 10 interceptions on the season, his career high. He led the league with 162 interception yards, including one touchdown. He added a fumble recovery, bringing possession 11 times to a Broncos team that struggled offensively compared to the year prior. Bailey also deflected 21 passes and recorded 86 tackles (more than Taylor's 62).
Taylor isn't exactly a terrible pick, but Bailey deserved this award in his career, and it's a travesty it never happened. Quarterbacks spent the rest of Bailey's career avoiding him, so he was never able to put up these stats again. He's still a Hall of Famer, but he deserved to be Defensive Player of the Year at least once.