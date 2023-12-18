10 biggest award snubs in NFL history
This season is one of the most contentious MVP races in recent memory. There will be some fans who will be mad, but their complaints will pale in comparison to these NFL Awards snubs.
By Nick Villano
8. 2009 NFL MVP
Winner: Peyton Manning
Snub: Chris Johnson
Exactly 19 years later, a similar debate for MVP took place. There was a legendary quarterback who was always in the conversation based on his name alone, and then someone who did a lot (in this case all) of his damage on the ground. Peyton Manning versus Chris Johnson for the 2010 MVP was a fight for the ages. Somehow, Johnson didn't even get one vote for MVP despite putting up 2,000 yards rushing.
Manning had a volatile season in 2009. He threw more passes than anyone. His 6.9 yards per attempt were only better than his dreadful rookie season and possibly even worse final season (despite the Super Bowl, he was still benched for Brock Osweiler). His touchdown percentage was under five percent. A lot of his stats came from simple volume. When a player throws the ball 679 times, 4,700 yards and 33 touchdowns isn't that impressive.
CJ2K was the catalyst to the Titans offense that season. Actually, that's downplaying it. Johnson was the offense. The Titans started the season 0-6 solely on the play of Vince Young. It hit rock bottom when the Titans had -7 passing yards in a 59-0 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots. Johnson woke the offense up after those six losses.
Over the final 10 games of the season, Johnson had more than 100 yards in each and every one of them. He had three touchdowns in the Titans' first six games. He scored 12 rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the team's final 10 games. Oh yeah, and the Titans went 8-2 down the stretch. The Titans didn't make the playoffs, which likely hurt Johnson's MVP claim, but he still deserved to be named the Most Valuable Player in the NFL.