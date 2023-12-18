10 biggest award snubs in NFL history
This season is one of the most contentious MVP races in recent memory. There will be some fans who will be mad, but their complaints will pale in comparison to these NFL Awards snubs.
By Nick Villano
7. 2011 Defensive Player of the Year
Winner: Terrell Suggs
Snub: Jared Allen
It's so hard to choose the Defensive Player of the Year because the statistics and impact of the three levels of defense are so different. The job of a pass rusher is so much different than one of a safety. A defensive tackle can have an incredible impact without getting very many sacks. A cornerback can be the best at his position, but quarterbacks would just avoid him altogether. However, in 2011, two players who played similar positions went up for the DPOY award, and it was close.
Terrell Suggs is a legend in Baltimore, building off the legacy of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. Suggs finished the season with 70 tackles, 14 sacks, seven forced fumbles and two interceptions. He did a little bit of everything and had an impact all over the field. However, would you rather have someone who was really good in multiple places or a player who was downright elite?
Jared Allen was second in awards voting after he put up 22 sacks. That's right, he was half a sack away from Michael Strahan's record. It's too bad Brett Favre wasn't there to lay down for Allen. He added four fumbles forced, four fumbles recovered, and a safety for good measure. He even deflected three passes and had an interception. Allen was a more traditional defensive end, but he found ways to have a similar impact to Suggs while also getting close to the sacks record.
Allen was unstoppable that season. He did get his fair share of DPOY votes, but he trailed Suggs by seven first-place votes. Allen was also playing on a terrible Vikings defense, while Suggs was on the stupendous Ravens. That means Allen did this while facing double teams and being the focal point of offensive game plans.