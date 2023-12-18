10 biggest award snubs in NFL history
This season is one of the most contentious MVP races in recent memory. There will be some fans who will be mad, but their complaints will pale in comparison to these NFL Awards snubs.
By Nick Villano
3. 2007 Offensive Player of the Year
Winner: Tom Brady
Snub: Randy Moss
This is the rare teammate snub, but there has never been an offense like the 2007 New England Patriots. The Tom Brady-Randy Moss is arguably the best single-season combination ever. There is a lot of competition, but Brady broke the NFL passing touchdown record, and Moss broke the receiving touchdown record. How could anyone compete with that?
Brady's incredible season, which included the first undefeated regular season since 1972, definitely deserved the MVP. No player was more valuable than him. However, when looking at the Offensive Player of the Year, the voters got it wrong. Randy Moss had 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns. Moss deserved something for this incredible season.
Moss still holds the record for receiving touchdowns. Despite the explosion of passing offense and the amazing receivers that have entered the league, nobody has come close since 2007. Davante Adams had 18 in 2020, but that was the closest. Brady ended up winning the award, as it seemed like the voters just voted for him robotically. There was never a season like this team, and everything became skewed because of it.
Brady and Moss were never able to replicate these ridiculous numbers, although Moss did lead the league with 13 touchdowns in 2009. We've never seen a wide receiver season like this numbers-wise, although there's one that's arguably better. Like this one, it deserved a better result.