10 biggest contracts in NBA History
As the NBA salary cap rises so do the size of new contracts. Here's a list of the biggest contracts in NBA history, a list heavily weighted toward the present.
By Kdelaney
Biggest contracts in NBA history: 9. Joel Embiid
In August of 2021, Joel Embiid signed a four-year extension worth $213.28 million with the Philadelphia 76ers, making it the ninth-largest contract in NBA history. Embiid also negotiated his supermax extension by himself, since he decided not to hire a new agent after his old agent, Leon Rose, joined the New York Knicks.
Previously, the Sixers center signed a five-year, $147 million rookie extension. At the time, this made Embiid the third-highest-paid center in the league behind Hassan Whiteside and Andre Drummond. Now, Embiid will earn around $53.3 million annually. In terms of base salary, he's tied with Jokic at the top of the league.
The 29-year-old hopes to push the Sixers past the second round of the playoffs. Last season, Embiid led the league in points per game with 33.1 a game.