10 biggest contracts in NBA History
As the NBA salary cap rises so do the size of new contracts. Here's a list of the biggest contracts in NBA history, a list heavily weighted toward the present.
By Kdelaney
Biggest contracts in NBA history: 5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo has the fifth-largest NBA contract. In December 2020, Giannis signed a five-year, $228.2 million designated maximum contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks with a player option included in the fifth year. Spotrac says Giannis' contract is worth $45.6 million per year.
Seeing as the Bucks just underwent a major face lift, and added Damian Lillard this offseason, it's safe to say Giannis will probably want to stick around for longer than he hinted at this summer.
4. Devin Booker and Karl Anthony Towns
Devin Booker has the fourth-largest contract in NBA history. After making the All-NBA First Team in 2021-22, Booker qualified for a supermax extension. Booker signed a four-year, $222.66 million designated veteran player extension with Phoenix.
Karl Anthony Towns also signed a similar four-year, $222.66 extension with Minnesota. This contract structure is literally the same as Devin Booker's, so as far as rankings goes, they are tied. Towns has an annual average salary of $31,650,600. Although Booker's earnings mirror Towns' this year, next season, both respective contract extensions will kick in, and they will each earn close to $50 million per year.