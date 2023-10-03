10 biggest contracts in NBA History
As the NBA salary cap rises so do the size of new contracts. Here's a list of the biggest contracts in NBA history, a list heavily weighted toward the present.
By Kdelaney
Biggest contracts in NBA history: 3. Bradley Beal
The third-largest contract in NBA history was signed by Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal. Beal signed this deal while he was still with the Washington Wizards. Last summer, Beal opted out of his player option, became a free agent, and landed a five-year max deal worth $251 million with the Wizards.
Beal's average annual value or AAV was estimated to be around $50.2 million. Similar to Jokic, Beal's contract also included a 15 percent trade kicker and a player option in year five. However, Beal's contract contained a no-trade clause. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, this made Beal the 10th player in NBA history to ever have a no-trade clause. Other players who have received the same no-trade-clause treatment include Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Carmelo Anthony.