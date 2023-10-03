10 biggest contracts in NBA History
As the NBA salary cap rises so do the size of new contracts. Here's a list of the biggest contracts in NBA history, a list heavily weighted toward the present.
By Kdelaney
Biggest contracts in NBA history: 2. Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic has the second largest contract in NBA history. The two-time MVP signed a five-year supermax extension worth $272 million in June 2022. Immediately following this contract, Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to an NBA championship.
Jokic's contract averages out to around $54.4 million. However, during Jokic's 2027-28 season, he is expected to make $61.9 million. It's worth noting that the final year of Jokic's deal includes a player option and trade kicker — an extra cash bonus that pays out if a player is dealt, often 15 percent of that year’s salary — per Jokić agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Linderman of Excel. Hypothetically, if that kicker goes into effect, Jokic's salary will jump to $70,662,90 million. In addition, his overall value will increase from $272 million to $279,206,900.