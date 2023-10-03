10 biggest contracts in NBA History
As the NBA salary cap rises so do the size of new contracts. Here's a list of the biggest contracts in NBA history, a list heavily weighted toward the present.
By Kdelaney
Biggest contracts in NBA history: 1. Jaylen Brown
This summer, Jaylen Brown signed the largest contract in NBA history. The Boston Celtics guard agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax extension.
Jaylen Brown's deal was the first in the NBA to exceed $60 million per year. The estimated annual salary for Brown was $60.8 million. Up until Anthony Davis signed a three-year, $186 million extension with the Lakers, Brown had the largest contract in terms of annual value. Even with Davis' deal guaranteeing him $62 million a season for three seasons, Brown's deal is still the richest by total value.
The Celtics haven't won a championship since 2008. The next time Brown is a free agent will be in 2029 at age 33. Hopefully, this investment pays off for Boston.