10 bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs vs. 49ers
By Alexa Stone
1. Chiefs will join historic list of back-to-back Super Bowl winners
Only seven of the 32 NFL teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls since the AFL-NFL merger in the 1966-67 season. The teams are as follows:
- Green Bay Packers (Super Bowls I, II)
- Miami Dolphins (VII, VIII)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (IX, X) and (XIII, XIV)
- San Francisco 49ers (XXIII, XXIV)
- Dallas Cowboys (XXVII, XXVIII)
- Denver Broncos (XXXII, XXXIII)
- New England Patriots (XXXVIII, XXXIX)
The last time an NFL team won the Super Bowl back-to-back- was Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004 and 2005. That back-to-back Super Bowl champion title still belongs to the New England Patriots who were then led by head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have taken on the role of being the "villains" of the league and embracing the newfound hate. Chris Jones mentioned in an interview leading up to the Super Bowl week that he’s not sure how the Chiefs went from being the most loved, favorite team to now everyone wanting the Chiefs to lose. He then finished that statement with, “it’s okay, they can continue to hate.”
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is the winningest coach for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Reid also is 2-1 in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, giving him an experience advantage over Shanahan. While Shanahan has been to the Super Bowl, he is 0-1 with Reid handing him his one loss as a head coach.
Both Andy Reid and Mahomes have the unique opportunity to repeat a Super Bowl win back-to-back for the first time in over 15 years since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.