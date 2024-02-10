10 bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs vs. 49ers
By Alexa Stone
8. Rashee Rice will score the Chiefs' first TD
It’s no secret that Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been having a breakout rookie year. As Kansas City's offense as a whole struggled with dropped passes this season -- leading the league with a staggering total of 44 -- and overall struggling offensively, Rice has emerged as a go-to option and a reliable force in the offense.
Since Tyreek Hill was traded prior to the 2022 season, Patrick Mahomes has relied heavily on Travis Kelce to be his top target in the passing offense. Kelce has seen an increase in double teams throughout the season, something that 49ers Hall-of-Famer noted about what San Francisco needs to do in order to stifle the Chiefs offense while at the Senior Bowl where his son was participating.
Any increased pressure, however, could thoroughly benefit Rice as that's less attention that the 49ers can put on the rookie. And we've already seen that in the playoffs already. Rice is the second-leading receiver by far behind only Kelce with 20 receptions for 223 yards and one touchdowns.
Reid and the Chiefs will take full advantage of that on their opening drive, looking for the opportunities available to Rice with all of the attention being paid to Kelce. That will lead to him being the team's first touchdown scorer in the Super Bowl.