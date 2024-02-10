10 bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs vs. 49ers
By Alexa Stone
7. 49ers will jump out to an early lead
The San Francisco 49ers are the favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII, something they'll show as to why right away. This may be the 49ers redemption game as the Detroit Lions took the lead early in the first half of the NFC Championship Game and appeared upset-minded against then-favored San Francisco.
The Lions went up to 20-7 to the 49ers and Lions defensive back C. J. Gardner-Johnson was caught on camera waving ‘bye’ right before the Lions went up 24-7 at halftime. The second half quickly changed the trajectory of the game as the 49ers took over the game and beat the Lions, 34-31.
Kyle Shanahan has been one of the best game-script writers in the modern NFL, so it'll be a brilliant chess match between him and Steve Spagnuolo coming out of the gates. More importantly, the 49ers head coach will know how crucial it will be to get the Chiefs playing from behind.
Kansas City has often been labeled as a second half team due to their struggles to find a groove right away on either side of the ball in the opening two quarters. San Francisco surely knows this as well and Shanahan will have his best-laid plan ready to try and build an early lead and force the issue for the Chiefs.