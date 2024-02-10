10 bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs vs. 49ers
By Alexa Stone
6. Brock Purdy will throw 3 interceptions
Brock Purdy’s offense is a force to be reckoned with but we can’t skip over the interceptions thrown this season, especially against a good defense. The Baltimore Ravens defense ranked amongst the best in the NFL this season and Purdy threw a whopping four interceptions during the Week 16 loss against the Ravens.
Purdy has struggled against top defenses in the league this regular season. The Cleveland Browns, who were arguably the best defense in the NFL in the regular season, gave the 49ers their first loss of the season in Week 6. Though Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey were ruled out in the second half; Purdy still only had 12 completions on 27 attempts, good for only 44%.
This current Chiefs defense has been the best we’ve seen in years under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Late in this season, we have been witnessing Chiefs defense hold some of the top offensive teams in the league to 10 points or less, including the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.
With defensive tackle Chris Jones consistently getting past the O-line and the overall Chiefs defense, Purdy could feel the heat and, if Kansas City continues performing well in coverage, they should have opportunities to pick off the 49ers quarterback.