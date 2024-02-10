10 bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs vs. 49ers
By Alexa Stone
4. Isiah Pacheco will win Super Bowl MVP
Isiah Pacheco has been instrumental to the Kansas City Chiefs offense this season, especially as wide receivers have struggled week over week. Pacheco, selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, has helped push the offense to Super Bowl playing status this season.
He is currently the regular season and postseason rushing yards leader for the Chiefs. Though memes began to fly around surrounding how hard Pacheco runs, there’s no doubt that he may be hard for the 49ers defense to stop.
Though the 49ers run defense has been stellar overall this season, they've looked a bit susceptible in the playoffs. The Lions ran amok over the San Francisco defense while Aaron Jones and the Packers found plenty of success as well. That bodes well for Pacheco.
Last year as a rookie, Pacheco showed up big in the Chiefs Super Bowl win, especially as Clyde Edwards-Helaire was inactive for the big game. Pacheco was Super Bowl LVII’s leading rusher as he had 15 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown that helped close the gap against the Eagles in the third quarter. Pacheco could very much outperform his game last year and win this year's Super Bowl MVP.