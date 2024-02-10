10 bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs vs. 49ers
By Alexa Stone
3. Trent McDuffie will come away with one of Purdy's interceptions
According to Arrowhead Pride, both defense coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie are highly anticipating and determined for the young DB to record the first interception in his career.
As the Chiefs head into Super Bowl LVIII, this could be a significant motivation for McDuffie to record a career first. He was selected by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft in the first round, the 21st overall pick. McDuffie helped the Chiefs get to Super Bowl LVII and recorded five total tackles in the big game a year ago.
McDuffie has been a key player in the Chiefs dominant defense, alongside cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. The two have been labeled a “dynamic duo” this season. The second-year defensive back has had some big plays this regular season. In the postseason matchup between the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, McDuffie denied Dolphins wide-receiver Tyreek Hill a crucial potential fourth-down reception in the second quarter, helping lead the way to a win.
Again, Brock Purdy threw four interceptions against the Ravens defense in Week 16 and the Chiefs defense is a force as well. McDuffie has yet to record an interception in his career and he’s very determined to do so -- what better spot than in the biggest game of the year?