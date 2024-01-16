10 highest-paid NBA coaches after Erik Spoelstra's extension
An updated look at the highest paid NBA coaches this season.
By Kdelaney
8. Tyronn Lue: $7 million
Tyronn Lue is the eighth highest-earning coach in the NBA, earning between $7 million and $8 million annually. The most famous bullet point on Tyronn Lue's coaching resume is when his Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit and defeated the Golden State Warriors 4-3 to win the NBA championship.
The Los Angeles Clippers signed Tyronn Lue to a five-year deal in October 2022 for approximately $7 million a year. Lue's Clippers have been clicking lately. At the end of the day, if you can come up with an offense that utilizes three ball magnets in Harden, George, and Leonard. You earn a spot on this list; Lue has done that.
7. Rick Carlisle: $7.5 million
Formerly with the Dallas Mavericks, now in his second stint with the Indiana Pacers, Rick Carlisle is one of the league's most respected coaches. This October, the Indiana Pacers announced Rick Carlisle had signed a contract extension, but did not disclose the terms. However, Spotrac reports Carlisle signed a four-year contract with the Pacers in 2021, which included a $7,250,000 annual salary.
He was named NBA's Coach Of The Year in 2002. He's played a major part in helping turn the Pacers franchise around over the past two years. As a coach, Carlisle has a record of 917-803. He's 18 wins away from passing Dick Motta for 13th in all-time regular-season wins. With 18 more victories, Carlisle will be in the history books. So, it only makes sense that he's on this list.