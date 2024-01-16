10 highest-paid NBA coaches after Erik Spoelstra's extension
An updated look at the highest paid NBA coaches this season.
By Kdelaney
6. Jason Kidd: $8 million
Upon Carlisle's departure, Kidd joined the Mavericks in June 2021. Among the names above, Kidd's stands out because he hasn't been coaching too long. As a coach, Jason Kidd's playoff record is 18-24. He did take the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals in his first year, although they lost that series to the Golden State Warriors 1-4. Although his team hasn't found much postseason success since then, Kidd's earned his spot on this list solely because of this insane free timeout glitch he pulled while he was with the Brooklyn Nets.
It's reported that Kidd earns about eight million dollars per year as the Mavericks head coach. After the Mavs gave Kidd the job, Carlisle told ESPN how much he believed in Kidd, "I'm the only person on the planet that's coached both of those guys [Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd ] and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that's just an opinion." High praise from one of the NBA's best.
5. Nick Nurse: $8 million
Nurse replaced Doc Rivers as the Philadelphia 76ers head coach this offseason. Previously, Nurse won the Coach of the Year award and a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2018. While it's difficult to find a specific figure for Nurse's Philadelphia contract, we know he signed a four-year, $32 million extension with Toronto in September 2020. According to this contract, Nurse will likely earn at least $8 million annually this season.