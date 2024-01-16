10 highest-paid NBA coaches after Erik Spoelstra's extension
An updated look at the highest paid NBA coaches this season.
By Kdelaney
4. Steve Kerr: $9.5 million
In 2018, Kerr signed a contract extension with Golden State Warriors worth approximately $45 million. Now he's in the final year of his Golden State contract, one that earns him between $9-9.5 million annually. Prior to the season, the Warriors were all in on bringing Kerr and others back. However, you wonder how the Warriors' recent woes might alter these future discussions. (They just lost to the shorthanded Grizzlies...)
In addition to his four championships with Golden State, Kerr has won five championships as a player. As Kerr's Warriors pass their prime, it'll be interesting to see how Kerr adapts. After all, he certainly has the experience and insight to figure something out.
3. Monty Williams: $13 million
This past summer, the Detroit Pistons signed Monty Williams to a six-year, $78.5 million contract. Prior to this, Williams spent four seasons with the Phoenix Suns, where, during the 2021-22 season, he won a franchise-record 64 games and even reached the NBA Finals. He was named NBA coach of the year in May of 22.
Clearly, those bullet points resonated with the Pistons becasue they handed over quite a bit of cash to land Monty. Now, it's tough to say whether that has worked out super well so far, but, hey! The season's not over. (Win streak starts now.)