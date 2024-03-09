10 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in ACC Tournament
The ACC Tournament is brimming with future NBA talent. Here's who deserves your special attention.
8. Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis is scorching hot right now
Wake Forest hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2010. The Demon Deacons are in position to end that streak with a strong finish to ACC competition. A lot is riding on red-hot Hunter Sallis, who has exploded into the national spotlight as a junior. Sallis was little more than an afterthought in his first two seasons with Gonzaga, but he has made the most of his transfer to Wake Forest. A strong March could push him as high as the first round.
The output is undeniable. Once considered a liability from 3-point range, Sallis has drilled 41.3 percent of 5.3 attempts per game this season. He's averaging 18.6 points and 2.5 assists on 49.8 percent shooting, scoring efficiently with twitchy drives and dynamic pull-up shooting. His thin frame leads to concerns as a finisher and a defender, but the shot-making display has been off the charts.
Sallis poured 29 points on Duke in Wake Forest's win on Feb. 24, sparking the Court Storming Heard 'Round the World. More performances like that will get NBA scouts fully invested. He has NBA sixth man written all over him.
7. Clemson's P.J. Hall is due for a deep run
Clemson is known more for football than basketball, but senior P.J. Hall has been a productive staple for years now. He has elevated his to new heights in 2024, averaging career highs across the board — 18.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on .494/.324/.786 splits. The wavering efficiency from 3-point range is a definite concern, but Hall has a chance to leave NBA scouts with a positive final impression in the ACC and NCAA tournaments. If he gets hot from 3-point range and helps the Tigers make some noise, NBA teams will pay attention.
Hall expertly blends old-school and new-age skills in the center spot. He's a burly but mobile 6-foot-10 big who spends equal amounts of time floating to the 3-point line and pummeling mismatches in the post. Hall's feather-soft touch around the basket is enough to establish confidence in the sustainability of his 3-point shot. Hall has the coordination to attack errant closeouts and score off of drives, too.
Factor in legitimate passing chops, and Hall has all the hallmarks of the modern offensive big. He's a natural DHO partner on the perimeter, he can punish smaller defenders inside, and he can keep defenses stretched out with his jumper. A lack of lateral mobility in space is a concern on defense, but Hall is a solid second-round pick with a chance to earn some first-round buzz if he can come alive in March.