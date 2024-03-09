10 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in ACC Tournament
The ACC Tournament is brimming with future NBA talent. Here's who deserves your special attention.
4. Syracuse's Judah Mintz can win over scouts with an electric March
Syracuse needs a strong ACC Tournament and a bit of luck to earn a ticket to the big dance. Thankfully, Judah Mintz is there to help. The sophomore transfer from Notre Dame has been a polarizing prospect in NBA Draft circles, but few players in college basketball offer more live-wire scoring upside and pure entertainment value.
Mintz is a dragonfly ball-handler, zipping from spot to spot on the court with impressive dexterity. He can manipulate angles and explode downhill with the best of 'em. Syracuse's offense relies heavily on Mintz's ability to tilt the defense and score at multiple levels. The 3-point shot wavers, but Mintz has an electric pull-up game inside the arc and he's a tremendous at-rim finisher compared to the average 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard.
Concerns about frame and efficiency are valid, but Mintz has the DNA of the NBA sixth men of yore. He pours in points, he's a competent setup man, and the defense is better than one might expect from a player with his physical tools. Mintz works hard and makes s**t happen on both ends, and he could really come alive in March.
3. Virginia's Ryan Dunn is the best defender on the board, but what else?
Ryan Dunn continues to wow talent evaluators with his contributions on the defensive end. He's a flat-out elite athlete on the wing, listed at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. He's averaging absurd steal (1.3) and block (2.4) numbers in 27.4 minutes per game, mastering the roamer role for Virginia's excellent defense.
He's in the same tier as Matisse Thybulle when it comes to defensive playmaking. He's in rarified air. The problem is, Dunn has shown very little on offense. He's an explosive dunker — the at-rim finishing off cuts and lobs is there. Otherwise, it's pretty barren. Dunn is shooting 21.9 percent from deep. There's no mid-range game to speak of. He doesn't really handle the rock well. Dunn is entirely reliant on spoon-fed attempts at the rim and offensive rebounds.
The effort level, defensive activity, and physical tools should keep Dunn planted in the first round on draft boards. This March, however, NBA scouts will want to see if Dunn can show any signs of meaningful growth on offense. A brief hot spell from beyond the arc could mean the difference between being picked top 30 and top 10.