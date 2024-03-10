10 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in Big 12 Tournament
Here are the prospects to watch in the Big 12 Tournament.
6. Baylor's Jalen Bridges is the prototypical 3-and-D wing
He will have natural skeptics at 22 years old, but Baylor wing Jalen Bridges has gradually built up a strong NBA Draft portfolio over the years. His senior campaign with the Bears has been his best, averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds on .458/.416/.833 splits.
It's not difficult to decipher the appeal with Bridges at the next level. He doesn't reinvent the wheel — his upside is decidedly limited. But, he projects so cleanly as a 3-and-D role player that it doesn't really matter. He's an excellent spot-up shooter, especially in the corners. He smartly cuts into open space, takes advantage of backdoor lanes to the rim, and is comfortable hitting relocation 3s. There isn't much self-creation to speak of, but Bridges will make himself available as a play-finisher.
On defense, he's a strongly built 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing. He defends multiple positions at a high level. He's schematically aware, with sharp instincts and solid playmaking numbers (1.1 steals). His high floor is bound to appeal to teams in this year's draft in particular. If Baylor can make a run, Bridges has a chance to really enamor the NBA community.
5. Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic does stuff you just can't teach
It's not immediately clear whether or not Milan Momcilovic will declare for the 2024 draft or push it back a year. His performance in March could go a long way toward solidifying his decision in either direction. The 6-foot-8 Iowa State freshman is a wholly unique beast, blessed with unreal touch and a special knack for difficult, contested jumpers.
Generally, Momcilovic takes too many "bad" shots. He will piroutte into contested fadeaway jumpers. He will post up and work at a deliberate pace on the block, which is uncommon for modern wings. He's only averaging 1.3 assists in 30.5 minutes, so playmaking is not a strength. And yet, Momcilovic's singular attributes are exactly what makes him special. In a class deprived of star-power, there's a certain appeal to gambling on the 19-year-old who can create his own offense and hit challenging shots under duress.
Momcilovic puts absurd touch on his jumper. He can kiss shots off the glass; frequently his shots will bounce delicately around the rim before falling softly through the net. That is an underrated attribute, and it's why there's such confidence in his shooting long term despite average 3-point success (35.8 percent). A strong scoring stretch in March could plant Momcilovic firmly in the first round conversation.