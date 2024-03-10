10 NBA Draft prospects who can rise or fall in Big 12 Tournament
Here are the prospects to watch in the Big 12 Tournament.
2. Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter would benefit from a 3-point torrent
Ja'Kobe Walter is probably the surest lottery bet in the Big 12 this season, if such a thing exists. He could easily fall out of the lottery, especially if March Madness doesn't go to plan for the talented frosh. Walter gets by almost exclusively on shot-making. He's one of the most entertaining players to watch when he's rolling. He's right at home taking difficult jumpers, whether he's flying around screens into a movement 3 or popping a contested mid-range shot.
That skill set should appeal to NBA teams quite extensively. Walter doesn't need a ton of touches to pour in points and positively impact winning. He stretches defenses with off-ball movement and, while he's not prolific on the ball, he's built like a tank with a penchant for absorbing contact and drawing fouls around the rim. Walter tends to operate north to south once he's dribbling — there's not much on-ball wiggle to bank on — but he can nose his way to points all the same.
NBA teams will envision Walter navigating a maze of screens, flying into spot-up 3s, and pressuring the rim against errant closeouts. He could stand to improve as a passer, and the shooting splits aren't ideal for a player so reliant on his shot (.382/.339/.823), but all the same, Walter is a lottery-level talent. Especially when defense is factored into the equation.
1. Kansas' Johnny Furphy is ready for his breakout on the national stage
Kansas moved freshman Johnny Furphy to the starting lineup midseason and it immediately paid dividends. While Furphy is still learning the ropes, he fills a standard archetype that every NBA team covets. At 6-foot-9, he's shooting 36.4 percent on 3s, making himself available on cuts, and putting in the work to generate stops defensively.
He needs to get stronger and flesh out the rest of his skill set, but Furphy possesses a tremendous nose for the basketball. He fills lanes in transition, finishes well around the basket, and never wavers in the effort department. There is a simple plug-and-play, 3-and-D fit waiting for Furphy at the next level, even as he develops. He offers very little self-creation at this stage, but the 19-year-old has plenty of time to grow.
His minutes have fluctated at times for the Jayhawks, but Furphy is very much on the rise in NBA Draft circles. Now, he gets the chance to put together an impressive shooting display or two in March. With how the current draft class shapes up, Furphy has the chance to play top-10 spoiler if he performs well enough.